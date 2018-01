Thompson Hine Atty Fights DQ In $86M Pump-And-Dump Case

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 5:17 PM EST) -- A Thompson & Hine LLP attorney on Friday asked a Brooklyn federal judge to reconsider her disqualification from representing a broker charged with aiding an $86 million pump-and-dump scheme, saying there is no “substantial relationship” between her prior limited representation of a codefendant and the instant case.



U.S. District Judge Eric N. Vitaliano in late December disqualified veteran white collar litigator Maranda Fritz from representing her longtime client Michael Morris in a case alleging a criminal scheme to manipulate the stock prices of medical billing firm...

