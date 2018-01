Gold King Mine Spill Suit Halted Pending MDL Decision

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 1:54 PM EST) -- A Utah federal judge decided Friday to halt Utah’s suit over the 2015 Gold King Mine spill while the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation decides whether to transfer the case to multidistrict litigation, saying the delay will conserve resources.



U.S. District Judge Ted Stewart decided against excluding the issues of personal jurisdiction from the stay, as defendants Kinross Gold Corporation and its subsidiary had requested. Citing consistency and efficiency, he stayed all the proceedings stemming from the 2015 incident in which more than 3 million gallons...

