Fed. Circ. Won't Revisit Tribes' Housing Grants Bid

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 4:34 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday declined to rethink its decision that the Court of Federal Claims was wrong to assert jurisdiction over a bid by the Lummi Tribe of Washington state and several Native American tribal agencies to win back housing grants from the federal government.



The appeals court rejected a petition for rehearing and rehearing en banc by the Lummi Tribe, its housing authority, the Hopi Tribal Housing Authority and the Fort Berthold Housing Authority, which argued that the Federal Circuit had incorrectly determined in September...

