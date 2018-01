Calif. Court Tosses Suit Over Untouchable Settlement Annuity

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 3:12 PM EST) -- A California appellate court declined Friday to revive claims by a deceased patient's father that a settlement agreement after her death should not have allocated funds to purchase an annuity that would never be paid out.



A three-justice panel ruled that claims by Benjamin Ramirez, who was not involved in the underlying suit on behalf of his daughter Jessica Ramirez, amounted only to an attempt to rewrite an approved settlement deal he disliked. He had no basis for his negligence claims against American General Life Insurance...

