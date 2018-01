Ex-Pa. Rep's Atty Slams Juror Dismissal In 3rd Circ. Appeal

Law360, Philadelphia (January 18, 2018, 4:29 PM EST) -- An attorney for ex-U.S. Rep. Chaka Fattah urged a federal appeals court during oral arguments on Thursday to throw out the disgraced congressman’s corruption conviction after a trial judge erroneously dismissed a juror in the middle of deliberations for expressing doubt about the government’s case.



U.S. District Judge Harvey Bartle III reset deliberations in the sweeping corruption case, which ensnared Fattah and four of his associates, after hearing complaints that one of the panelists — Juror 12 — was refusing to “vote by the letter of...

