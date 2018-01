NJ Assembly, Senate Send $5B Amazon Tax Break Bill To Gov.

Law360, Trenton (January 8, 2018, 7:32 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Legislature on Monday passed a bipartisan measure to provide up to $5 billion in tax credits to lure Amazon to build its second U.S. headquarters in the Garden State, with supporters cheering the potential job growth and critics blasting the subsidies to the online retail giant.



In 61-10 and 30-3 votes, respectively, the state Assembly and Senate approved legislation — Assembly Bill A-5340 — that would award $10,000 in tax credits annually for each new full-time job for as many as 10 years,...

To view the full article, register now.