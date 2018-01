NY Wheel Deal Rejections Punted Pending Dismissal Hearing

Law360, Wilmington (January 8, 2018, 6:59 PM EST) -- A request to reject contracts with component makers for a large observation wheel in New York City will be heard later this month after a Delaware bankruptcy judge on Monday deferred a decision on the motion made by the designer and builder of the project.



During a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein said a pending motion to dismiss the Chapter 11 case of the single-purpose entity formed to design and build the New York Wheel in Staten Island — Mammoet-Starneth LLC —...

