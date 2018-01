Justices Won't Hear Appeal Of Houston Doc's Medicare Fraud

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 2:26 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court won’t hear a Houston doctor’s appeal of his July 2016 conviction for Medicare fraud, a case in which a Texas federal jury found he falsely had approved home health care services for ineligible Medicare beneficiaries.



Warren Dailey’s appeal was listed among the approximately 500 cases the high court denied in Monday’s order list, and the justices did not elaborate on their decision.



U.S. District Judge David Hittner sentenced Dailey, then 68, to 63 months behind bars after a jury found him guilty...

