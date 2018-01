Ariz. Tribe Can Proceed With Trust Mismanagement Claims

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 3:59 PM EST) -- A federal judge on Friday trimmed the White Mountain Apache Tribe’s suit claiming the U.S. government failed in its trust duty to the tribe by mismanaging its money on its sprawling Arizona reservation, axing certain pre-2011 claims while allowing funds and dam mismanagement claims to proceed.



Judge Edward J. Damich of the U.S. Court of Federal Claims granted in part and denied in part the government’s bid to dismiss claims relating to the United States’ alleged breach of trust by purportedly mismanaging trust funds and nonmonetary...

