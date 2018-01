Kirkland Adds Corporate Partner From Choate Hall In Boston

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 6:30 PM EST) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP announced Monday that it has added to its Boston office a corporate partner who left behind a position as co-chair of Choate Hall & Stewart LLP’s private equity group.



Christian Atwood, whose practice is largely focused on mergers and acquisitions, with an emphasis on private equity funds and their portfolio companies, started at Kirkland on Jan. 8.



Of the move, Atwood told Law360 via email that while he is grateful for his “formative years” at Choate Hall, Kirkland offered him a “unique...

