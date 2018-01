Justices Ask For SG's Input In Tribal Hunting Case

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 1:06 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court asked on Monday for the U.S. solicitor general to weigh in on a Crow Tribe member’s challenge of his conviction for illegal hunting out of season in Wyoming on unoccupied federal lands, an activity he says is protected under the tribe’s roughly 150-year-old treaty with the federal government.



The justices invited Solicitor General Noel Francisco to file a brief regarding the United States’ views on a petition for a writ of certiorari proffered by tribe member Clayvin Herrera, who is seeking high...

