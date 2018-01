NJ Appeals Court Clears Israeli Olympian In Atty Fees Fight

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 6:09 PM EST) -- The Israel Ice Skating Federation is not entitled to attorneys' fees in excess of $500,000 in the aftermath of a lawsuit brought by an Olympic skater who claimed the governing body impeded her ability to skate for the United States despite her dual citizenship, a New Jersey state appellate court ruled Monday.



A three-judge panel affirmed an April decision that determined IISF was not entitled to seek attorneys' fees totaling $540,625 from the skater, Andrea Davidovich, because her lawsuit against the governing body was not frivolous....

