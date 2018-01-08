Heitman Buys Out Joint Owner's Stake In Firm For $110M

Law360, Minneapolis (January 8, 2018, 5:37 PM EST) -- Real estate investment management firm Heitman LLC has bought out U.K. investment company OM Asset Management PLC’s 50 percent stake in the firm for $110 million, according to separate announcements from the companies on Monday.



Prior to the buyout, Chicago-based Heitman was half-controlled by senior professionals at the firm, while an entity affiliated with OM Asset Management controlled the other half.



The firm said Monday that the company is now owned by 40 senior professionals.



“The acquisition of OMAM’s interest in Heitman represents another significant milestone...

To view the full article, register now.