Ex-Apple Atty’s Wrongful Firing Suit Presses On

Law360, Los Angeles (January 8, 2018, 6:01 PM EST) -- A California judge on Monday trimmed a former Apple in-house attorney’s suit against the tech giant but ruled she can continue with her claim that she was wrongfully terminated after complaining of gender and age discrimination, saying Apple’s argument that the suit is based on privileged information is an evidentiary issue for a later date.



The ruling keeps alive a year-and-a-half-old suit from attorney Lynn Levitan accusing Apple Inc. of firing her from her job as global product safety counsel after she complained about being discriminated...

