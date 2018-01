3 Things To Know About The New Acting FAA Administrator

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 5:37 PM EST) -- The Federal Aviation Administration’s new acting administrator brings years of military, airline and government experience to the role as the agency tackles high-priority items that include a decades-long modernization of the nation’s air traffic control system and regulating emerging technology such as drones.



Daniel K. Elwell was named acting FAA administrator on Sunday, taking over from Michael Huerta, an Obama administration appointee whose five-year term expired, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Transportation. A permanent FAA administrator has not yet been named, but...

