High Court Must Rein In FCC Authority, Petitioner Says

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 4:15 PM EST) -- Despite the recent reversal of Obama-era net neutrality rules, the U.S. Supreme Court must still review a case over the FCC’s authority to regulate the internet and curtail the agency’s rulemaking power, according to a petitioner who spoke in Washington, D.C., on Monday.



At an event hosted by the Hudson Institute, entrepreneur Daniel Berninger said the Federal Communications Commission has increasingly wielded power to set policy agendas related to the internet, despite language in the Communications Act that precludes such actions. The Supreme Court should weigh...

