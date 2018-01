Faulty Work Award Not Covered, Excess Insurer Tells 5th Circ.

Law360, Los Angeles (January 8, 2018, 6:30 PM EST) -- Excess insurer U.S. Fire Insurance Co. on Friday urged the Fifth Circuit to affirm that it doesn't have to cover any part of an $8 million award against Satterfield & Pontikes Construction Co. over faulty work at a courthouse, saying subcontractors have already paid S&P for the portions of the award that are covered by insurance.



S&P was found liable for $8 million worth of repairs needed on the courthouse in Zapata County, Texas, in an arbitration award following a long-running suit over shoddy construction that...

