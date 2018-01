Justices Won't Take Up Challenge To Ch. 11 Cramdown Plan

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 6:20 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a lender's appeal of a Ninth Circuit en banc decision that said the intended use should govern the value assigned to a proposed affordable housing development in a bankruptcy cramdown.



The court refused centori to First Southern National Bank’s appeal of the en banc ruling, which affirmed an Arizona federal judge’s decision to mark down the value of First Southern's lien on a Phoenix, Arizona, rental development owned by bankrupt Sunnyslope Housing LP from about $7 million...

To view the full article, register now.