Pentagon Shuffles Staff Of Cloud Tech Acquisition Group

Law360, Washington (January 8, 2018, 6:27 PM EST) -- The Pentagon has shaken up the roster of a steering group tasked with overseeing the acquisition of cloud computing services for the military, ousting the Defense Department’s top tech procurement official from her leadership role and adding new members.



Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Ellen Lord has been removed from the Cloud Executive Steering Group, and replaced at the helm of the body by Deputy Chief Management Officer Jay Gibson, according to a memo dated Jan. 4 from Deputy Secretary of Defense Patrick...

To view the full article, register now.