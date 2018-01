GSK Wants 3rd Circ. To Rehear La. Flonase Decision

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 5:50 PM EST) -- GlaxoSmithKline PLC on Friday asked the Third Circuit to reconsider a decision that found the state of Louisiana was not barred by a class action antitrust settlement from bringing its own claims over allegations that the company stymied generic competition for its Flonase nasal spray.



GSK argued in a petition for rehearing that the decision, published in December, unfairly privileges states by requiring that they opt in to a settlement before being bound by it while private class members have to opt out. The company said that...

To view the full article, register now.