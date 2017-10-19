'5 Bite Diet' Doc's Privacy Suit Won't Get High Court Look

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 8:22 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a California Supreme Court decision that said “serious intrusions” into patient privacy were justified during an investigation of a physician who promotes a “five bite diet” for weight loss.



The federal justices rejected a petition from Los Angeles-area physician Alwin Carl Lewis, who accused the Medical Board of California of improperly scouring pharmacy records for hundreds of patients while investigating diet advice he gave to a patient. Lewis called the investigation constitutionally unreasonable and suggested that it...

