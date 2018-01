Louis Vuitton Should Lighten Up, But Not Pay Fees: Judge

Law360, San Francisco (January 8, 2018, 5:34 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Monday refused to order Louis Vuitton to pay nearly $1 million in legal bills after a failed trademark lawsuit, though he suggested the company learn to take a joke.



U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman rejected My Other Bag’s argument that Louis Vuitton Malletier SA is a “trademark bully.” The judge said that given Louis Vuitton’s size and business, it’s not surprising that the company is involved in a lot of trademark infringement litigation. Ultimately, its suit against My Other...

