Leidos Retaliated Against Whistleblower, DOD OIG Says

Law360, Nashville (January 8, 2018, 9:12 PM EST) -- Defense contracting giant Leidos retaliated against a former subcontract worker after she made complaints about a hostile work environment, a U.S. Department of Defense watchdog said in a report recently made public, recommending the DOD take “appropriate action” against the company.



Leidos refused to include a subcontractor in a follow-on bridge contract related to her previous work on the company’s contract with the DOD’s Office of Economic Adjustment, in reprisal for protected disclosures made to the company and government officials, the DOD Office of Inspector General...

To view the full article, register now.