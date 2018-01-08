Report Says DOD Spent $675M In Afghanistan Without Goals

Law360, Washington (January 8, 2018, 5:02 PM EST) -- A Defense Department agency found mixed results from more than $675 million in economic development spending in Afghanistan, according to a watchdog report that identified waste and abandoned projects throughout the country.



The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, or SIGAR, found that the Task Force for Business and Stability Operations lacked a clear vision for economic development in Afghanistan and operated without appreciation of local conditions. In its report released this week, SIGAR wrote that the task force never defined clear goals for its mission...

