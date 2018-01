Genomics IP Trial Between Illumina And Ariosa Kicks Off

Law360, San Francisco (January 8, 2018, 9:17 PM EST) -- A California federal jury trial over two DNA testing patents kicked off Monday with genomics company Illumina arguing that Ariosa Diagnostics’ prenatal testing technology infringed its patents, while Ariosa countered that the patents are invalid and that Illumina owes it $17.5 million for breaching a licensing agreement.



Illumina Inc. attorney Edward Reines of Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP told the San Francisco jury during opening arguments that Illumina’s technology was so “bleeding edge” that other companies were squabbling over access to it. When Illumina bought one...

