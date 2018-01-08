Real Estate Rumors: NY Condo, Speyside, AAA Investment

Law360, Minneapolis (January 8, 2018, 8:02 PM EST) -- A joint venture of Adam America Real Estate, China Vanke and Slate Property Group has scored $104 million in construction financing for a 27-story Brooklyn condo tower project, The Real Deal reported Monday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The loan from Bank of the Ozarks is for a project at 10 Nevins St., where the venture is planning to build a 179,000-square-foot, 184-unit property, according to the report.



Private equity shop Speyside Equity has leased the penthouse at ABS Partners Real Estate’s Hammacher Schlemmer...

To view the full article, register now.