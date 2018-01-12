Real Estate Rumors: Agassi Fund, Chetrit, Marcel Van Poecke

Law360, Minneapolis (January 12, 2018, 1:52 PM EST) -- Andre Agassi's Turner-Agassi Charter School Facilities Fund has sold a building in the Bronx to Lighthouse Charter School for roughly $24 million, The Real Deal reported Friday. The deal is for a building at 180 W. 165th St. in Highbridge, Real Deal said. Turner-Agassi Charter School Facilities Fund purchased the site for $4.6 million in 2013, and the fund and Lighthouse opened a charter school there a year later, and with the sale the fund no longer has an interest in the building, Real Deal said....

