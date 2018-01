Insurer Says Primary Provider Must Cover Negligence Suit

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 9:22 PM EST) -- Excess insurer Sussex Insurance Co. has hit primary insurer National Trust Insurance Co. with a suit in Texas federal court to force the latter to cover the defense of a metal panel contractor facing negligence claims over its work on a construction project.



Sussex, formerly known as Companion Property & Casualty Insurance Co., says National Trust breached the terms of its primary policy with Corrugated Erectors, Inc. by refusing to cover the metal sheeting company in the underlying suit.



That move forced Companion to step in...

