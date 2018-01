9th Circ. Overturns FERC Decision On PG&E Incentive

Law360, Los Angeles (January 8, 2018, 6:50 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit ruled Monday that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission erroneously awarded an incentive to the Pacific Gas & Electric Co. for doing something required by California law, finding the agency’s reading of its own rule was “merely a convenient litigating position.”



A three-judge panel concluded that FERC had given PG&E an incentive for behavior that is required by law, splitting from the agency's own policy that incentives should be awarded for voluntary conduct.



PG&E was given the incentive for being part of a power...

