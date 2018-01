Net Neutrality End Doesn’t Affect Throttling Case, AT&T Says

Law360, Washington (January 8, 2018, 7:19 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission’s repeal of net neutrality shouldn’t strengthen a tossed Federal Trade Commission suit accusing AT&T Mobility LLC of secretly throttling data for customers grandfathered in on “unlimited” data plans, the telecommunications giant told the full Ninth Circuit on Monday.



Oral arguments in the case, in which a three-judge panel already tossed the suit, had already come and gone by the time the FCC voted last month to repeal the Obama-era rule prohibiting discriminating between online content, sparking competing citations of supplemental authorities from...

