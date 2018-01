Ex-Bankrate Exec To Testify Against CFO, Asks For Leniency

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 6:53 PM EST) -- A former Bankrate Inc. vice president of finance who admitted he schemed to lie about the rate-shopping company’s finances asked a Miami federal judge Friday for leniency, citing his plan to testify against his former boss at an upcoming trial.



Hyunjin Lerner told U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore that his cooperation with U.S. authorities has been substantial. He settled with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission before copping to a conspiracy count in October, and he plans to take the stand against ex-Bankrate CFO Edward...

