Walmart Shoppers Sue Over Labeling Of 'Cage-Free' Eggs

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 8:56 PM EST) -- A proposed class of consumers sued Walmart Stores Inc. and an egg supplier in California federal court Monday for allegedly lying about the treatment and condition of hens laying Walmart store-brand Organic Marketside eggs, saying the “cage-free” eggs are falsely labeled as having come from hens with outdoor access.



The lawsuit against Walmart and one of its California egg suppliers, Cal-Maine Foods Inc., said investigations performed by plaintiff’s counsel, Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, revealed that the laying hens are kept enclosed at all times even...

To view the full article, register now.