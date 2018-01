Fox Factory Patent Suits Moved From Calif. To Colo.

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 9:49 PM EST) -- Citing the Federal Circuit’s take on the high court’s landmark TC Heartland ruling, a California federal judge on Monday granted transfer to Colorado in a pair of infringement suits filed by Fox Factory Inc. over patents for bicycle shock absorbers and suspension forks.



U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick had previously denied SRAM LLC’s request for a change of venue, which was lodged after the U.S. Supreme Court’s May decision in TC Heartland, finding that while the ruling made clear that patent suits should be filed...

To view the full article, register now.