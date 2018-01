Calif. Med Board OK'd To Use Arrest Record For Discipline

Law360, New York (January 8, 2018, 6:12 PM EST) -- A California appellate court ruled Monday that the state medical board could use evidence from an arrest report to justify censuring a doctor accused of cocaine possession, ruling that state law provided a “blanket exception” to the usual safe harbor for people who completed drug diversion programs when the person in question was a doctor.



The court said in its decision that a San Francisco court was wrong to overrule the Medical Board of California’s decision against Dr. Brandon Erdle, who was arrested in 2013 for...

To view the full article, register now.