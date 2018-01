Ex-USPTO Director Lee Says She Did Not Stack PTAB Panels

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 3:46 PM EST) -- Former U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Michelle Lee told Law360 in a recent interview she did not stack panels of Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges to achieve a particular outcome, addressing an issue that has been a source of criticism for the board and drawn concerns from some U.S. Supreme Court justices.



During a wide-ranging interview with Law360 last week, Lee said that as USPTO director, she did not determine when additional judges would be placed on PTAB panels or who those judges would...

