Hershey's Target Sued In Bid To Block $1.6B Acquisition

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 8:16 PM EST) -- A shareholder of Amplify Snack Brands Inc., whose products include SkinnyPop Popcorn, has filed suit in Texas federal court seeking to block a $1.6 billion deal for The Hershey Co. to acquire Amplify, accusing the company and its board of misrepresenting financial valuations.



The proposed class action, brought by shareholder Michael Rubin on Monday, centers on alleged shortcomings with a Jan. 2 recommendation statement that Amplify filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and with stockholders.



That statement allegedly skewed or altogether omitted important information...

