LA City Atty Claims Port Truck Drivers Are Misclassified

Law360, Los Angeles (January 8, 2018, 8:59 PM EST) -- The city of Los Angeles filed a trio of lawsuits against major port trucking companies owned by NFI Industries Inc. on Monday, alleging they misclassify truck drivers as independent contractors instead of employees as a “scheme” to avoid paying taxes, benefits and other costs.



Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer announced the actions against CMI Transportation LLC, K&R Transportation California LLC and Cal Cartage Transportation Express LLC, all of which are owned by NFI Industries.



The companies hire truck drivers to haul cargo between ports, rail...

