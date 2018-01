Commerce Pins New Tariffs On Steel Pipe From Korea, Turkey

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 4:21 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce plans to hand down a set of remedial tariffs on welded steel gas and oil line pipe imported from Turkey and South Korea after concluding that the products had been sold in the U.S. at unfairly low prices, according to Federal Register notifications on Tuesday.



The agency’s International Trade Administration published a notice announcing its preliminary plan to implement anti-dumping duties ranging from 2 percent to just above 19 percent on 24 producers and exporters of the welded line pipe from...

To view the full article, register now.