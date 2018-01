Goldberg Segalla Adds Ex-Sedgwick Med Mal Defense Atty

Law360, Los Angeles (January 8, 2018, 9:56 PM EST) -- Goldberg Segalla LLP has shored up its general liability practice group in Miami by adding a former Sedgwick LLP partner with more than three decades of experience handling medical malpractice, product liability cases and complex commercial litigation.



Kimberly A. Cook joins Goldberg Segalla as a partner after previously serving as managing partner for the Miami outpost of Sedgwick, which announced late last year it was ceasing operations, the firm announced Jan. 2. She is joined by former Sedgwick partner Valerie Shea, who has joined Goldberg Segalla’s...

To view the full article, register now.