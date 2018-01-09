The Uncertain Fate Of Migratory Birds

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 12:57 PM EST) -- Last year was a busy one for opponents of President Donald Trump’s reversals of the Obama administration’s conservation and environmental policies. The Trump administration often acts to limit its regulatory authority rather than exercise it, as we have seen with efforts to repeal the U.S. Department of the Interior’s hydraulic fracking rule, the waste prevention rule, royalty reform and mitigation policies, to name a few. At year’s end, that trend continued with one final swipe at the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.



The act is controversial because...

To view the full article, register now.