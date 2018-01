Cannabis Co. Hits Back At Tribal Corp.'s Dismissal Bid

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 3:37 PM EST) -- A cannabis company on Monday urged a California federal judge to reject a bid to toss its suit against a tribal corporation owned by the Utu Utu Gwaitu Paiute tribe over the termination of a contract to run a cannabis operation on tribal lands.



Benton Research and Development LLC responded in opposition to the Benton Paiute Economic Development Corp.’s motion to dismiss the suit, saying that in the January 2016 contract BPEDC had plainly waived its sovereign immunity and agreed that California law would be the...

