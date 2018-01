Car Buyers Reach $5.3M Deal With Usui Over Price-Fixing

Law360, Los Angeles (January 9, 2018, 7:14 PM EST) -- A putative class of consumers asked a Michigan federal judge on Monday for preliminary approval of its $5.32 million deal with Japanese auto parts maker Usui Kokusai Sangyo Kaisha Ltd., settling allegations that it conspired with other companies to fix steel tube prices.



According to the end payors' motion, Usui will wire $5.32 million to an escrow account at Wells Fargo Bank within 30 days of preliminary court approval. More importantly, the company will provide a list of employees who were interviewed or prosecuted during a...

