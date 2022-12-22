Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Hogan Lovells Taps DC Partner As Global DEI Lead

By Alison Knezevich | Dec 22, 2022, 4:07 PM EST ·
Anna Kurian Shaw
A Hogan Lovells intellectual property partner in Washington, D.C., has been named the firm's global managing partner for diversity, equity and inclusion, the firm has announced.

Anna Kurian Shaw's appointment to the role follows the retirement of Susan Bright, who served as global managing partner for diversity and inclusion and responsible business.

Shaw was not immediately available for an interview on Thursday. In a statement from the firm on Wednesday, she called DEI "a critical area of the business for Hogan Lovells."

"I am honored to be taking management responsibility for this area," she said. "The firm's efforts on DEI are critical to our people, our clients, our community and our high-performance culture. I look forward to continuing Hogan Lovells' journey to being a market leader in this area."

Shaw is an IP litigator and 22-year veteran of Hogan Lovells who has handled high-profile trademark, trade dress and copyright cases.

Her previous leadership roles at the firm include leading the U.S. trademark and copyright practice and co-chairing its D.C. metro area diversity committee. She has also been heavily involved in recruiting and training associates, the firm said on Wednesday.

Hogan Lovells CEO Miguel Zaldivar said Shaw would work closely with the DEI team and global DEI committee "to continue our efforts to recruit and retain diverse legal and business services talent, and ensure we are fostering an inclusive work culture."

"She has earned a reputation as an impressive leader in her practice, and as someone who is passionate about DEI, and she has a natural talent for bringing people together," Zaldivar said in a statement.

Hogan Lovells' DEI focus areas include gender, race and ethnicity, LGBTQ+ and disability, according to its website.

The firm also said Wednesday that deputy CEO Michael Davison will oversee "responsible business" efforts, which include the areas of well-being, pro bono, community investment, fundraising partnerships, the environment and sustainability.

--Editing by Steven Edelstone.


