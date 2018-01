Twitter Accused Of Violating Conservative's Free Speech

Law360, Los Angeles (January 8, 2018, 11:08 PM EST) -- A conservative writer is accusing Twitter Inc. of booting him from its scrolls for his political beliefs in violation of the California Constitution and state consumer protection laws, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in state court.



Chuck Johnson, who touted his journalism credits in the suit, said Twitter banned him from the microblogging service in May 2015, interfering with the businesses he’d built and promoted on the site. He hadn’t violated the company’s policies, but was just expressing viewpoints at odds with Twitter’s management, according...

