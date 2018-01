Ace Looks To Nix Coverage For $8M Grubhub Ad Texting Deal

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 2:46 PM EST) -- Ace American Insurance Co. asked a New York federal court Monday to toss a suit that seeks to force the insurer to foot the bill for an $8 million settlement between Grubhub and a proposed class of consumers suing over mass texts, saying two exclusions apply to bar coverage.



Lead plaintiff Victoria Flores reached the $8 million deal with Grubhub in April in her Telephone Consumer Protection Act suit. The food delivery service agreed to a consent judgment but “rather than paying a single dollar towards...

To view the full article, register now.