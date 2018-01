Hard Rock Injunction Bid In TM Suit Too Sweeping, Co. Says

Law360, Miami (January 12, 2018, 9:03 PM EST) -- The owner of hotel reservation service RockStar Hotels Inc. on Friday urged a Florida federal judge to deny Hard Rock Cafe International USA Inc.’s request for a preliminary injunction on its use of all materials bearing allegedly infringing trademarks, saying that such a drastic remedy would destroy his fledgling company.



Hard Rock Cafe, which operates dozens of rock-and-roll-themed restaurants and hotels around the world, claims that RockStar is using a look-alike name and website to trick consumers into thinking it is connected to the decades-old hospitality...

