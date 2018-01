DACA Compromise Negotiations Heat Up At White House

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 7:46 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump said Congress should draft a “bill of love” while also maintaining a hard line on border security in striking a deal to continue protections for beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program as part of negotiations at the White House on Tuesday.



Before about 25 bipartisan members of the House and Senate, Trump advocated for a bill that would allow almost 700,000 young immigrants to retain their work authorization, while also ordering the construction of a southern border wall and the...

