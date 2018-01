Ind. Lawmaker Introduces Sports Gambling Bill

Law360, New York (January 9, 2018, 6:58 PM EST) -- An Indiana state representative on Monday introduced a bill that would legalize sports betting if the federal ban is lifted when the U.S. Supreme Court rules in New Jersey's challenge to federal law.



Rep. Alan Morrison, R-District 42, introduced H. B. 1325 to the Indiana House of Representatives that would allow registered entities to conduct sports betting on site within the state as well as online and on mobile devices with an age limit of 21 for patrons and 18 for employees.



The federal ban on...

