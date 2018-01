Christie Beats Suit Over Lead Poisoning In Newark Schools

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (January 9, 2018, 3:08 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Monday tossed a putative class action alleging that New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and related parties exposed Newark school children to lead-contaminated water and tried to cover up the health hazard, saying students' parents have failed to back up their claims.



U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez granted motions to dismiss filed by state and school district defendants, finding that an amended complaint failed to set forth plausible allegations and that all defendants are entitled to qualified immunity because the...

