'Jersey Shore' Star, Brother Reject Plea Deals In Tax Case

Law360, Newark (January 9, 2018, 7:13 PM EST) -- “Jersey Shore” star Michael “The Situation” Sorrentino and his brother, Marc Sorrentino, said Tuesday in New Jersey federal court that they had each rejected a plea offer made by the government last month in their criminal case over tax-related charges.



With about a month to go before their scheduled trial, both brothers told U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton during a hearing that each had declined a written plea deal dated Dec. 19 without stating the specific terms of the proposed agreement.



Judge Wigenton told the...

